|
|
Vera McRoy Edens
Washington, NC
Vera McRoy Edens, age 101, a resident of Washington, NC died at her home Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Edens was born in Durham, England the daughter of the late Anthony Holmes McRoy and Beatrice Annie McRoy. She immigrated to the United States in 1946 after World War ll as a GI war bride with her husband Guy Franklin Edens who preceded her in death in 1980. They made their home in Knoxville, Tennessee where she lived until 2014. She worked as a master seamstress for a major clothing manufacturer for thirty five years. Mrs. McRoy was a member of the Beaver Ridge Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee in the Karnes Community. She had been living in Washington with her son Ivan for the past five years.
Mrs. McRoy is survived by a son: Ivan Thomas McRoy of Washington, NC; a granddaughter: Kimberly Dawn Franklin of Jacksonville, NC; a grandson: Michael Eric McRoy and wife Jennie of Raleigh, NC; five great-grandchildren: Zachery McRoy, Syndey McRoy Owen McRoy, Leah McRoy, Charlie Franklin, and three great-great grandchildren: Carter McRoy, Bentley McRoy and Lennox McRoy. Along with her husband: Guy Franklin Edens she was preceded in death by a brother: Ivan Anthony McRoy
You may share a memory with the family by visiting www.josephpaulfdl.com.
Joseph B. Paul, Jr. Funeral Director Licensee of Washington is serving the Edens family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019