Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
Resources
1926. - 2020
Vera Stephens Obituary
Vera Stephens

Knoxville - Vera Mae Craft Stephens, age 94, of Powell, TN, formerly of Leesville, LA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Fannett, Texas on January 7,1926. She loved her flowers, yard work, listening to music, and fishing. She faithfully took care of her husband throughout their life and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and eagerly awaited being in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Vera was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Dempsey "Jay" Stephens, son, Cecil Lloyd Stephens, mother, Stella Craft, father, Jack Craft, stepmother, Ethel Craft, sisters, Viola Kennedy, Carolyn Craft, and Wanda Craft, and brothers, Joseph Craft, Hairrlee Craft, W.D. Craft, Cecil Craft, Clay Craft, Felice Craft, Charles Craft, and Burnon Craft. She is survived by her devoted son, Joe Stephens, caring daughter and son in law, Glenda and Lester Mullins, and brother, Hulan Craft. She was also blessed with ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren several, special nieces and nephews, and an abundance of friends. The family would like to thank the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice for their support and comfort during this difficult time. Joe Stephens, Mike Mallet, Chris Mullins, Les Mullins, Tim Mullins, and Larry Bailey will be serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Halls Chapel in Knoxville, TN. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Lester Mullins, Rev. Jerry Walker, and Rev. Lonnie Qualls officiating. Burial will be at Lone Star Cemetery in Pitkin, LA. Labby Funeral home in Deridder, LA will be handling interment arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
