Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Vera McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Sue McIntosh

Vera Sue McIntosh Obituary
Vera Sue McIntosh

Lenoir City - Vera Sue McIntosh, age 86 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith. Sue was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her hobbies included sewing and playing the piano. In her younger days, she enjoyed gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade McIntosh; 2 sons, Terry McIntosh and Roger McIntosh; parents, Joe and Elsie Milhorn; brother, Robert Milhorn and sisters, Grace Curd, Maxine Harrison and Lottie Utsman. Survived by her children, Shirley McIntosh, Teresa Toney and husband, Jack, Ricky McIntosh and wife, Becki; grandchildren, Lindsay Toman and husband, John, Aaron Freeman, and Jason McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Wade Toman and Kayden McIntosh; brother, J. C. Milhorn; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Taylor Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to . Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
