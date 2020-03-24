|
Veretta Elizabeth Avery
Knoxville - Veretta Elizabeth Avery, age 71, of Knoxville, Tennessee, fought the good fight and finished the race on earth, joining her Lord and Savior on the morning of March 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children.
Veretta had an unwavering faith in God along with a fighting spirit, her journey in life and actions reflected this. A woman of many talents and gifts, Veretta was known for her beauty, grace, dignity, kindness, humility and fierce love for her family and friends. Always thinking of and serving others, despite any challenge or circumstance, you could be sure Veretta left a footprint on your heart with her thoughtfulness and beautiful smile. Veretta was a dedicated member of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Church in Knoxville, where she received great joy worshipping, serving and fellowshipping with that family. She was an educator in the Oak Ridge School System for many years and after retirement would often encounter previous students that remembered her for the impact she had on their life. Veretta was the heart and joy of her children, leaving them with a legacy of love and faithfulness. Among so many things, her smile, laugh, gentle touch and quiet presence will be desperately missed.
Veretta is preceded in death by her parents, John Ed Shumate and Margaret Dixon Shumate; son-in-law, Kevin Burns. She is survived by her daughter, Jervetta Burns of Richmond, Virginia; son, Reginald E. Avery; treasured grandson, Miles Avery; beloved brother, Wiley F. Shumate of North Carolina; beloved brother and sister-in-law, Antonio C. and D'Letter Shumate of Alaska; nieces, Joscelyn Bourne and husband Justin, Jessika Shumate; great nephew, Jayce Bourne, special cousin James Miller. The family would like to extend love and gratitude to Pastor and Mrs. Valentino and Rosalinda McNeal (to include the NBCFC family), along with William and Faye Curd for their love and support. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. In the interim, to honor Veretta, friends and family are invited to send a note or card of encouragement to someone in need or someone that comes to mind.
Memorials may also be made to New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Church of Knoxville, or to .
"Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done." Philippians 4:6
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020