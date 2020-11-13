Verland Ray Pierce
Lenoir City - Verland Ray Pierce, age 73 of Lenoir City passed away November 12, 2020. Verland loved to farm and fish, but especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his wife, Beta Pierce; parents, Elmer and Pearl Pierce; brothers, Terry Pierce and Leon Underwood. Survived by his sister, Janice Fine; love of his life, Betty Scott; children, Kim Pierce and Christopher Pierce; 4 grandchildren along with many great-grandchildren; nephews, Andy Fine and Eric Fine; Betty's daughter, Susie Osborne and her children, Shelby Hooper and Elizabeth Wiltfang. Friends may come by Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City on Saturday, November 14th between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com