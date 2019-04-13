Services
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Verleen Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verleen Miller


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verleen Miller Obituary
Verleen Miller

Knoxville, TN

Verleen Miller, born November 17, 1946, went to be with the Lord April 11, 2019. She was a

member of Powell United Methodist Church. Verleen was the owner of Crossroads Insurance for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by parents Tola and Grace Wilson; daughter Michelle Keck; sister Judy Sexton; and brother-in-law Andy Miller. Survived and will be deeply missed by husband of 53 years Donnie Miller; grandson David Keck; brother-in-law Wayne Miller; sister-in-law Jane Miller; special friend Mary Lee Russell; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet at 12:45pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM

graveside service officiated by Rev. Jamie Bauknight. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.