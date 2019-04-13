|
Verleen Miller
Knoxville, TN
Verleen Miller, born November 17, 1946, went to be with the Lord April 11, 2019. She was a
member of Powell United Methodist Church. Verleen was the owner of Crossroads Insurance for over 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by parents Tola and Grace Wilson; daughter Michelle Keck; sister Judy Sexton; and brother-in-law Andy Miller. Survived and will be deeply missed by husband of 53 years Donnie Miller; grandson David Keck; brother-in-law Wayne Miller; sister-in-law Jane Miller; special friend Mary Lee Russell; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will meet at 12:45pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 1:00 PM
graveside service officiated by Rev. Jamie Bauknight. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019