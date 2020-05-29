Verna Christine Wood
Knoxville - Verna Christine Wood, age 87, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home. She was a member of Fountain City Presbyterian Church and Past Matron of Ocoee Chapter of Order of Eastern Star. Preceded in death by husband, L.E. (Gene) Wood; parents, P.K. (Pat) and Bessie Higgins; and brother, C.L. Higgins. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Amy Wood; granddaughter, Mikayla Wood; and grandson, Nicholas Wood. Graveside Service will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Rev. Andy Morgan will officiate. Arrangements by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. 865 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.