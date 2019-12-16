|
Verna Davis
Dandridge - VERNA MANNIS DAVIS, age 77 of Dandridge, TN passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William (Bill) and Pauline (Banks) Mannis and was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Gladys Presley Mannis and Joe and Callie Banks. She is survived by her adopted sister, Susan Mannis; stepdaughter, Debbie Davis Conner; step grandson, Richie Conner; nephews, Bobby and Billy (Justin), Stout and Travis Mannis. Verna was a retired employee of the Knoxville Utilities Board following 35 years of service. Funeral services, Wednesday 1:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Hurst officiating and the family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00pm prior to the service. Interment to follow at Swanns Chapel cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019