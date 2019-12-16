Services
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna Davis Obituary
Verna Davis

Dandridge - VERNA MANNIS DAVIS, age 77 of Dandridge, TN passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William (Bill) and Pauline (Banks) Mannis and was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Gladys Presley Mannis and Joe and Callie Banks. She is survived by her adopted sister, Susan Mannis; stepdaughter, Debbie Davis Conner; step grandson, Richie Conner; nephews, Bobby and Billy (Justin), Stout and Travis Mannis. Verna was a retired employee of the Knoxville Utilities Board following 35 years of service. Funeral services, Wednesday 1:00pm at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Hurst officiating and the family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00pm prior to the service. Interment to follow at Swanns Chapel cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -