Verna Dison Hughes
Verna Dison Hughes

Seymour - Verna Dison Hughes, age 95 of Seymour passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church and retired from Bike Athletic. She was preceded in death by her husband, D.R. Hughes; parents, James and Taskey Dison, Wilma Parton, Glen Dison, Carey Atchley. Verna is survived by her children, Danny (Anna Marie) Hughes, Larry (Bonnie) Hughes; grandchildren, Tara Lawson, Haley (Adam) Powers; great-grandchildren, Lakin Lawson, Savannah Lawson and Joselyn Powers; extended family members, Kate Lawson, Penny Manning, Barbara Jarnigen, Jana Golden, Brenda Donahue, Diane and special friend, Bea Abbott. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Friends may call at convenience from 10 AM- 2 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Graveside service and interment will be at 11 AM Friday at Hills Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Ct. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
