Verna Johnson
Knoxville - Verna Faye Johnson, age 79 of Knoxville, TN passed away November 12, 2020. nursing home and at Key Safety Systems where she retired.
Preceded in death by husband, Ronnie; daughter, Kimberly; sisters, Louise Sprouse and Juanita Lane; brother, James D Johnson.
Preceded in death by her daughter, Tona (Ralph) Anderson; sons, Mark (Kathy) Johnson and Luke Johnson; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Johnson; brother, EJ Johnson; several nieces and nephews. Special thank you to niece Martha Baker and Asbury Nursing Home. At Vernie's request there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers and other acts of remembrance, please send donations to Care Cats of Knoxville, PO Box 51052, Knoxville, TN 37950. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Johnson family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
