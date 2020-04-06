Resources
Knoxville - Verna Larrayne McMahan age 96 of Knoxville Tn, died April 4 2020 at her home in Knoxville.

She was born in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, February 12, 1924, to Vernal Logan Henry and Mary Josephine Henry, Verna was a wonderful lady, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was employed by Standard Knitting Mills, Sams Wholesale Club, Walmart, and the University of Tennessee. Verna loved and cared dearly for her family and friends. She loved all people and was a member of Lincoln Park Methodist Church and an avid Vol fan.

Verna was preceded in death by her husband, G.W. "Crack" McMahan and survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Teresa McMahan, and her heart and soul grandchildren Grant McMahan and Alicia McMahan Brown and great grandchildren Tyler, Kailey, Reese and Eden.

The Family expresses their gratitude to special care givers: Lynda Allen, Kay Kinsey, Veeta Sharp, Karen Wear and Susie Cox. A special thank you to all the hospice care employees with Caris Healthcare.

A celebration of Verna's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
