Verna McMillian Miller
Seymour - Verna McMillian Miller, age 96 of Seymour, passed away peacefully Tuesday March 24, 2020.
She was a faithful lifelong member of Cedar Grove Baptist church and retired from K-Mart, was an excellent cook and seamstress. Verna was also an avid sports fan. She loved the Atlanta Braves, and UT Vols. She was preceded in death by her husband, Turner Miller; parents, Elmer and Emma McMillian; brother, Rev. Burl McMillian; sister, Dorothy Claiborne; infant brother, E.W. McMillian Jr.; Sons-in-law, Jerry Burnett and Gary Wilson
She is survived by sons, C.R. and Mike Miller; daughters, Patsy Burnett and Susan Wilson; grandchildren, Barry and Lee Burnett and Lisa Daily; great grandchildren, Emily Burnett and Colby and Alexis Daily and Zach and Ally Daily; great-great grandchildren, Brooklyn and Abby Daily; brother, Carl "Buster" McMillian; former sister-in-law, June Whittle; several nieces and nephews; and special nephew, Don Claiborne
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Cedar Grove Baptist Church
5302 Nails Creek Rd., Maryville, TN 37804. A private graveside service will be held by Pastor Gary McCammon at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arranged by Atchley Funeral Home Seymour. Online condolences may be made at:
www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020