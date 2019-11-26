Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Hatfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna Proffitt Hatfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verna Proffitt Hatfield Obituary
Verna Proffitt Hatfield

Knoxville - Verna Proffitt Hatfield age 93, of Gatlinburg, formerly of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Pigeon Forge Health and Rehab. She was a longtime member of New Providence Presbyterian Church of Maryville. She was a graduate of Central High School. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and avid golfer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Hugh L. Hatfield, parents J.E. Proffitt, Sr. and Mabel; brothers: Earl Proffitt, Hans R. Proffitt, and Joe Proffitt; sisters: Georgia Lee Davies, Mary Ann Johnson, and Eileen Warden. She is survived by her son Hugh Scott Hatfield and daughter-in-law Kim of Fredericksburg, TX, grandchildren Jacob Hatfield of College Station, TX and Julia Hatfield of San Antonio, TX. A very special thank you to the staff of Pigeon Forge Health and Rehab Center. A private graveside service was held for the family at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to a . An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -