Knoxville - Verna Proffitt Hatfield age 93, of Gatlinburg, formerly of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Pigeon Forge Health and Rehab. She was a longtime member of New Providence Presbyterian Church of Maryville. She was a graduate of Central High School. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and avid golfer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Hugh L. Hatfield, parents J.E. Proffitt, Sr. and Mabel; brothers: Earl Proffitt, Hans R. Proffitt, and Joe Proffitt; sisters: Georgia Lee Davies, Mary Ann Johnson, and Eileen Warden. She is survived by her son Hugh Scott Hatfield and daughter-in-law Kim of Fredericksburg, TX, grandchildren Jacob Hatfield of College Station, TX and Julia Hatfield of San Antonio, TX. A very special thank you to the staff of Pigeon Forge Health and Rehab Center. A private graveside service was held for the family at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to a . An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019