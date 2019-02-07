|
|
Dr. Verner Thyge Hansen
Jefferson City, TN
Verner Thyge Hansen, 89, of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 1. Verner served in the Navy for 3 years (1947-1950). He earned his undergraduate degree from Livingston State Teachers College in Alabama, his masters from LSU, and his doctorate from UGA. He was a professor of mathematics at Carson-Newman University from 1962-1994, receiving the 1982 Distinguished Faculty Award. He was a long time, active member of First Baptist Church, Jefferson City. He loved his wife, family, friends, church, and especially his heavenly Father.
Verner is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maurine M Hansen, 4 children – Steven Hansen (Dianne), David Hansen (Yvonne), Sheila (Brian) Winchell, and Mark Hansen (Christy), his sister, Ruth Wild, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Ella Hansen, brother, Howard Hansen (wife Jean), and brother-in-law, Hank Wild.
There will be a celebration of Verner's life on Saturday, February 9th at 1 PM, in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church, 1610 Russell Ave., Jefferson City, TN, immediately followed by a reception at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to "The Hansen Fund for Excellence in Math" at
Carson-Newman University or First Baptist Church of Jefferson City.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 7, 2019