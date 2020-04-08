|
Vernia M. (Stewart) Colbert
Knoxville - Vernia M. (Stewart) Colbert was born in Honea Path, South Carolina on June 23, 1929 to the late Alice and James Stewart. She gained her Heavenly wings on April 1, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Vernia confessed Christ as her personal Savior at an early age. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church for over 60 years. Her ministries at Mt. Zion included singing in the Griffith Mass Choir and the Ada B. Anderson Missionary Circle. She had a passion for singing and participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Choir. She was employed at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital as a Nurse Assistant for 30 years until her retirement in 1995.
Preceded in death by son, Darrell Colbert, sisters, Annie Mae Williams, Lottie Pearl Dotson, Maggie Moran, Iola Black and Maebelle Sullivan; brother, James Stewart and former husband L.V. Colbert.
She leaves to celebrate her life, daughters, Sharon Stewart, Sybil Sligh, and Mary (Steven) Tate; son, Anthony (Jackie) Colbert; grandchildren, Shannon (Michelle) Sligh, Ronald (Rhonda) Stewart Jr., Krishna (Bryan) Crawford, L'Amour Sligh, Kipling Colbert Sr., Michael (Tie'Hisha) Colbert, Dejohn Colbert and Jaton Johnson; eleven great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; sister, Arberdia Stewart.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice; also to family and friends for your expressions of sympathy in this time of sorrow.
Friday, April 10, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery (Sutherland Avenue entrance) with Reverend Dr. Johnnie Skinner, Sr. as the eulogist. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19) as a white dove release concludes the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.
