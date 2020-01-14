|
|
Verniece McCollough
Knoxville - Vernice McCollough - age 84, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, January 13, 2019 at her home.
She was a member of John Sevier Baptist Church and preceded in death by her husband, Jim McCollough; parents, Pryor and Zelma Whitt; daughter, Vickie Mink; brothers, J. P. and Ray Whitt; sister, Kay Whitt.
Survivors: grandson, Joshua Mink; sisters, Barbara Rogers, Joyce Turley, and Wanda Miller; several nieces and nephews.
At Mrs. McCollough's request, no funeral services are planned.
Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway is serving the family of Mrs. McCollough.
Mrs. McCollough's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22, 2020