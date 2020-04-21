|
Vernon Dwight Hardin
Knoxville - Vernon Dwight Hardin, departed this life, April 16, 2020, at U. T. Medical Hospital.
He brought joy to his community as a well-known vocalist and percussionist. He was most recently employed at Rick McGill Toyota.
He enjoyed assisting his son's Little League teams, and was a well-known mechanic.
Preceded in death by mother, Ruth Hardin; father, Clarence R. Hardin; sister, Ruthelma Woodfin; brothers, Terry Hardin and Elmer Woodfin.
He leaves to mourn his last sibling, Clarence T. Hardin; children, Malik (Caressa) Hardin Sr., Victoria Hardin; 3 stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Open visitation, 1:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at the mortuary.
Family will receive friends from 1:00-1:30 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:30 p.m., Pastor Frankie Slay, Officiating.
Interment, Branch Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020