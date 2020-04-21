Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Hardin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Dwight Hardin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Dwight Hardin Obituary
Vernon Dwight Hardin

Knoxville - Vernon Dwight Hardin, departed this life, April 16, 2020, at U. T. Medical Hospital.

He brought joy to his community as a well-known vocalist and percussionist. He was most recently employed at Rick McGill Toyota.

He enjoyed assisting his son's Little League teams, and was a well-known mechanic.

Preceded in death by mother, Ruth Hardin; father, Clarence R. Hardin; sister, Ruthelma Woodfin; brothers, Terry Hardin and Elmer Woodfin.

He leaves to mourn his last sibling, Clarence T. Hardin; children, Malik (Caressa) Hardin Sr., Victoria Hardin; 3 stepchildren; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Open visitation, 1:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at the mortuary.

Family will receive friends from 1:00-1:30 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:30 p.m., Pastor Frankie Slay, Officiating.

Interment, Branch Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -