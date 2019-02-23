Services
Vernon Eugene "Gene" Moore

Vernon Eugene "Gene" Moore Obituary
Vernon Eugene "Gene" Moore

Lenoir City, TN

Vernon Eugene "Gene" Moore, age 89, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Trinity Health Care in Lenoir City. Gene was a

member of Parkway Baptist Church. He owned Moore's Marine Service for over 35 years. Gene enjoyed the

outdoors and mostly loved flying in his plane. He loved all types of music as well. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, A.G. Moore and Pauline White; sister, Helen Crew; and brother, George Moore. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Eleanor Moore; children, Christy Bowie, Laura Smith (Mark), and Mark Moore (Denise); grandchildren, Matthew Owens, Sophia Owens, and Julian Bowie; sister, Mary Hood; brothers, James Moore, David Moore, Richard Moore, Curtis Claxton, and Lynn Hood; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 5-6pm Sunday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to celebrate Gene's life to follow at 6pm. Graveside service will be 11am Monday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019
