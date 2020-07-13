1/1
Vernon Rogers
Vernon Rogers

Lenoir City - Vernon Rogers - age 62 of Lenoir City, passed away July 10, 2020. He was a former employee of Yale Security and a current employee of Waste Management. Vernon loved camping. He was a member of Kingston Pike Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evern and Betty Rogers; infant brother, Roy Allen Rogers; brothers-in-law, John H. Brown and Billy J. Jenkins; niece, Donna Sue Gallahar. He is survived by his wife, Janet Walker Rogers; daughter, Tiffany Brown; grandchildren, Isaiah Glandon and McKenzie Brown; siblings: Donald (Charlotte) Rogers, Margaret (Norm) Burns, Lewis (Ruth) Rogers, Bonnie (Buck) Dailey, Linda Jenkins, Lola (Tommy) Moats, Nancy (Darryl) Hale, Judy (Larry) Harris, Karen (Gary) Patty, Jimmy (Becky) Rogers, Jay (Angel) Rogers, Betty Rogers Hopkins, Patsy (David) Miller, Missy Rogers; along with many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15th at Click Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Ronny Jones and Rev. Gary Lynn officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 9:30 Thursday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 10 a.m. graveside services. Serving as pallbearers: Mark Marshall, Steve Cook, Isaiah Glandon, Rhodney Tinnel, Martin and Marcus Wright. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
