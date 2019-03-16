|
|
Vernon Wyatt Reedy
Powell, TN
Vernon Wyatt Reedy, 92, of Powell, TN passed Thursday, March 13, 2019 at his home. Mr. Reedy was born on December 20, 1926 to Rather Thomas and Bessie Mae Tassey Reedy. Vernon enjoyed
farming and water sports on Norris Lake with his family. He was the last surviving founding member of Norwood Church of Christ and a member of the Local 43 Plumber and Steamfitters Union in Chattanooga. He was a United States Navy Veteran and served in WWII. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 69 years Audra Reedy, his brother Horace R. Reedy, and sister in law Thelma Reedy.
Mr. Reedy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Michelle & Ronald Presley of Ten Mile, TN; his son Michael Reedy of Powell, TN; two grand-daughters and their husbands, Shea & Jason Crabtree of Decatur, TN and Amber & Todd Culpepper of Knoxville, TN, one grandson Noah Ricker of Jefferson City, four great-grandchildren, Cole, Luke & Tanner Crabtree and Bryce Culpepper, first cousin Vernon (Barbara) Tassey, many nieces & nephews along with other family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, with a Funeral Service to begin at 5:00pm at Norwood Church of Christ, 6001 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912. Pastor Bob Cowles and Associate Pastor Justin Pratt will officiate, Graveside Services with full Military Honors will be Monday, March 18th at 10:00 AM at Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN 37849.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Norwood Church of Christ or Tennessee Children's Home, 8568 Harold Duncan Way, Knoxville, TN. 37931.
