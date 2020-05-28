Veronica Boyanz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veronica Boyanz

Knoxville - Veronica Boyanz, age 91, of Knoxvillle passed away peacefully Friday morning May 22, 2020. Veronica was born & raised in Milwaukee, Wis., where she retired from First Wisconsin Bank. After retirement, Veronica & her beloved Danny followed their daughter & family around the country, moving to Idaho, Colorado & finally finding their new home in Knoxville in 1993. Veronica lived her life caring for & helping others. She spent her retirement as a volunteer in schools and her churches -- Sacred Heart Cathedral and St John Neumann. She was a champion for the Ladies of Charity raising funds through numerous activities. She spent her life serving others, cooking meals for friends, her parish priests & numerous store clerks she befriended. Her 25-ingredient all-day chili was a favorite as were her dumplings. She always had candy, a smile & kind word for everyone she met.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Veronica and Jack O'Hearn of Knoxville; grandsons Wade O'Hearn of Colorado and Chris O'Hearn of Knoxville and nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held Monday June 1 at 10 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church with graveside services at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 645 St John Court, Farragut, TN 37934, or Ladies of Charity, 120 W Baxter Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917(ladiesofcharityknox.org)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved