Veronica Boyanz
Knoxville - Veronica Boyanz, age 91, of Knoxvillle passed away peacefully Friday morning May 22, 2020. Veronica was born & raised in Milwaukee, Wis., where she retired from First Wisconsin Bank. After retirement, Veronica & her beloved Danny followed their daughter & family around the country, moving to Idaho, Colorado & finally finding their new home in Knoxville in 1993. Veronica lived her life caring for & helping others. She spent her retirement as a volunteer in schools and her churches -- Sacred Heart Cathedral and St John Neumann. She was a champion for the Ladies of Charity raising funds through numerous activities. She spent her life serving others, cooking meals for friends, her parish priests & numerous store clerks she befriended. Her 25-ingredient all-day chili was a favorite as were her dumplings. She always had candy, a smile & kind word for everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Veronica and Jack O'Hearn of Knoxville; grandsons Wade O'Hearn of Colorado and Chris O'Hearn of Knoxville and nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held Monday June 1 at 10 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church with graveside services at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 645 St John Court, Farragut, TN 37934, or Ladies of Charity, 120 W Baxter Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917(ladiesofcharityknox.org)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.