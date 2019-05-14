Services
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
Resources
More Obituaries for Veryl Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veryl Suttles Price

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Veryl Suttles Price Obituary
Veryl Suttles Price

Sevierville, TN

Veryl Suttles Price, age 88, of Sevierville, went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2019.

She was a native of Sevier County; a long-time employee of Cherokee Textile Mills; a member of First Baptist Church Sevierville; and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Veryl is preceded in death by her husband, Ennis Price Jr.; parents, Luther and Bertha Suttles; sisters, Ruth McKenzie, and Maude Atchley; and brothers, Lloyd Suttles, and Henry Suttles. She is survived by her sons Jim Price (Terri); Johnny Price (Karen); Bob Price (Sheila); Bill Price (Karin); and Dave Price (Patti); grandchildren Jessica Mintz, Erin Vaughn, Lora Tharpe, Billy Price, Sara Reed, Ashley Cate, Leia Letterman, Amy Price, and Madison Price; and great-grandchildren Luke and John Mintz; Tee and Jaxson Vaughn; Brady and Tucker Reed; Declan and Avery Cate; Chase, Anna Mae, and Lane Letterman; and Dawson Nicely. Special thanks to the nursing staff of LeConte Medical Center for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helping Hands Food Ministry of First Baptist Church Sevierville, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862 or Sevier County Food Ministries, 890 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville, TN 37862.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday May 14 in the Chapel at First Baptist Church Sevierville. The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. with Rev. Craig Mintz and Rev. Dan Suttles officiating. Graveside service and interment will be 11AM Wednesday, May 15 at Laurel Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now