Veryl Suttles Price
Sevierville, TN
Veryl Suttles Price, age 88, of Sevierville, went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2019.
She was a native of Sevier County; a long-time employee of Cherokee Textile Mills; a member of First Baptist Church Sevierville; and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Veryl is preceded in death by her husband, Ennis Price Jr.; parents, Luther and Bertha Suttles; sisters, Ruth McKenzie, and Maude Atchley; and brothers, Lloyd Suttles, and Henry Suttles. She is survived by her sons Jim Price (Terri); Johnny Price (Karen); Bob Price (Sheila); Bill Price (Karin); and Dave Price (Patti); grandchildren Jessica Mintz, Erin Vaughn, Lora Tharpe, Billy Price, Sara Reed, Ashley Cate, Leia Letterman, Amy Price, and Madison Price; and great-grandchildren Luke and John Mintz; Tee and Jaxson Vaughn; Brady and Tucker Reed; Declan and Avery Cate; Chase, Anna Mae, and Lane Letterman; and Dawson Nicely. Special thanks to the nursing staff of LeConte Medical Center for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helping Hands Food Ministry of First Baptist Church Sevierville, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862 or Sevier County Food Ministries, 890 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville, TN 37862.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday May 14 in the Chapel at First Baptist Church Sevierville. The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. with Rev. Craig Mintz and Rev. Dan Suttles officiating. Graveside service and interment will be 11AM Wednesday, May 15 at Laurel Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019