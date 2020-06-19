Vesta Chambers Dishner
Lenoir City - Vesta Lou Chambers Dishner - age 87 of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday evening, June 18, 2020. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and a retired machine operator with Viskase. Vesta was preceded in death by her husband John Dishner; parents, John and Bertha McLemore Chambers; brothers: Clifford, J.C., Steve, and E.D. Chambers. She is survived by her brother, Donnie Chambers of Madisonville; sister, Christine Jones of Cleveland; special nieces, Renee White and Sharon Chambers along with several other nieces and nephews. A very special thank you to Chad and Polly Evans for their love and care for Vesta. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Tuesday, June 23rd and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services and interment. Deacons from Highland Park Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
