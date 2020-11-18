1/1
Vickie Fawver
Knoxville - Fawver, Vickie Monday - age 69, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw, and friend who will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by beloved parents, Jack and Elizabeth Monday; brother, Jackie Monday. Survived by husband of 49 years, Donnie Fawver; children Donnie (Tonia) Fawver, Amanda (Doug) Irwin, Nancy Fawver, BJ (Sherri) Fawver, Amy (Josh) Lawson; grandchildren Noah, Sarah, Abigail, Maggie, Emily, Kalynn, Connor, Jacob; sisters Glenda (Henry) Ruth, Debbie (Bob) Livengood, Robyn (Steve) Beckner; and special friends Jody McMahan, Brenda Osborne, and Cathy Gregg. The family would like to express special thanks to Eastwood Baptist Church and Marbledale Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 1-3 pm Sunday November 22, 2020 at Marbledale Baptist Church. Funeral services to follow at 3:00 pm, with Rev. Mike Vincent and Rev. Randy Troutman officiating. Interment to follow at Asbury Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Marbledale Baptist Church
NOV
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Marbledale Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
