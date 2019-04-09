|
Vickie Lou Frawley
Knoxville, TN
Vickie Lou Frawley, age 60 of Knoxville, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Westmoreland Health and Rehab, Knoxville. She attended South Knoxville Church of God. She was preceded in death by parents, Mckiles Osborne and Willie Lou Morris; brother, Terry Mitchell Morris.
Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Michael Pope; brothers, Keith and Michael Morris; aunt, Blendeane Mickelson; nephews, Zachary and Brandon Pope; several cousins.
Family and friends will meet at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Knoxville for the interment service with Chaplain Mark Kidd officiating.
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812
www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019