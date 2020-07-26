1/
Vickie Newman
Vickie Newman

Tellico Plains - Newman, Vickie Lynn Cole, age 59, of Coker Creek, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Altoona Baptist Church. Graduate of Tellico Plains High School class of 1978. Survivors, son and daughter-in-law, (Robbie) Robert Len Sitzlar and Candice Sitzlar, grandson, (Will) William Robert Sitzlar, fiancé, Ricky D. Akins, niece, Maranda Cole, nephews, Joshua Murphy, Derek Cole. Preceded in death by parents, Herman Lenoir Cole and Redena Taylor Cole, brother, Phillip Herman Cole, sister, Donna Elaine Murphy. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Altoona Baptist Church Cemetery in Coker Creek, TN, Rev. David Chambers officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
