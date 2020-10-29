Vickie WattsRockwood - Vickie Watts, age 76 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at her home in Rockwood, TN. She was born on November 1st, 1943 in Rockwood. Vickie was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church, and also the Business & Professional Women's Club. She retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development after 30 years. She served on the Rockwood Industrial Board and was a former member of the Roane County Election Commission. She was a past secretary treasurer of Dennis Ferguson's fishing rodeo. She is preceded in death by her Parents: Jewell & Louise Gaddis. She is survived by:Husband of 60 years:James L. Watts Sr of Rockwood, TNSon:Lowell Watts of Rockwood, TNGrandchildren:Ashleigh Sexton (Jordan) of Harriman, TNAbbie Lou Watts of LaFollote, TNGreat Grandchild:Jayden Sexton of Harriman, TNThe family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Paul Johnston officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Vickie Watts.