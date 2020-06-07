Vicky Sue Dillie
1962 - 2020
Vicky Sue Dillie

Maynardville - Vicky Sue Dillie-age 57 of Maynardville passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. She was born July 25, 1962 in Kokomo, Indiana. She was the owner/operator of Jungle Tots Daycare in Corryton. Preceded in death by her father, Robert "Bob" Vandergriff; brother, Kenneth Vandergriff, grandmothers, Mossie Collins and Rachel Woolard.

Survivors: two sons, Derek Vandergriff of Maynardville; Myson Lee Dillie of Brookston, Indiana; mother, Betty Vandergriff of Maynardville; sister, Robin Burge and husband, Tim of Brookston, Indiana and one brother. Nieces and a nephew, Amber Collins, Chad Burge, Chelsea Parkins, Cassie Burge and Callie Burge. Several great-nieces and nephews along with a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with funeral service to follow at the Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
JUN
9
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
