Vicky Sue DillieMaynardville - Vicky Sue Dillie-age 57 of Maynardville passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. She was born July 25, 1962 in Kokomo, Indiana. She was the owner/operator of Jungle Tots Daycare in Corryton. Preceded in death by her father, Robert "Bob" Vandergriff; brother, Kenneth Vandergriff, grandmothers, Mossie Collins and Rachel Woolard.Survivors: two sons, Derek Vandergriff of Maynardville; Myson Lee Dillie of Brookston, Indiana; mother, Betty Vandergriff of Maynardville; sister, Robin Burge and husband, Tim of Brookston, Indiana and one brother. Nieces and a nephew, Amber Collins, Chad Burge, Chelsea Parkins, Cassie Burge and Callie Burge. Several great-nieces and nephews along with a host of friends.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with funeral service to follow at the Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Maynardville.