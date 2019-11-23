|
Victor Allen Wilhite
Knoxville -
Victor Allen Wilhite, of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, has passed on to sit beside the rolling waters of heavenly streams, November 21, 2019. He was born in Knoxville and lived in Strawberry Plains for 79 years. Victor was of Baptist faith. He worked meticulously for Dinwiddie Distributing Company for 44 years. This carried over into his later years with his yard and home. If you know Victor, everything had its place on the homeplace.
Vic was an avid outdoorsman, spending much of his free time camping and fishing on Citco Creek Area. The love for the outdoors was instilled into his children at a very young age creating wonderful memories that shall be cherished forever.
Many mornings you could find Vic sitting on the porch drinking coffee and in the afternoon tending to the yard or shooting a game of pool with friends and family. An entertainer, you may recall him always giving people a laugh. He will dearly be missed by friends and family alike.
He was preceded by his wife, Carolyn Wilhite; daughters, Toni Loveday, Lisa Green and several brothers and sisters. Victor is leaving behind his son, Allen Wilhite (Tasha); daughters, Marlene Collins (Jeff) and Darlene Wilhite (Rick); sisters, Barbara Robins, Dorothy Stout, Shirley Haggard and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home, 7426 Asheville Highway, with a funeral service following at 8:00pm with his son, Allen Wilhite officiation. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home at 10:00am to go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for an 11:00am committal service. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
