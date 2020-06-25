Victor Captain
Knoxville - Victor Captain -89 passed away peacefully at home on Father's Day, June 21, 2020, with his devoted daughter Victoria by his side. Victor was born in Greece where he came from generations of restaurant owners and came to America over 64 years ago where he made Knoxville, TN his home. Doing what he knew best, he started his own legacy at the Tennessean / Roman Room on UT campus and finally retiring at his own spot known as Vick and Bill's Deli. In addition to cooking and serving others, Victor loved animals, especially his little yorkies that he carried around everywhere. Victor is preceded in death by brother, Bill Captain. Left to cherish his memory is his only daughter, Victoria Captain; and lots of family and friends. We want to thank everyone for the loyalty they've shown over the years. He felt the love from everyone. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to any animal charity. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.