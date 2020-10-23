Victor Donnell Moore Sr
Victor Donnell Moore Sr went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020. He was born June 4, 1957 In San Antonio Texas.
He was preceded In death by his father James Moore and mother Betty Moore and close cousin Paul Kirk.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving devoted sons Victor D Moore and Davon K Moore, 6 grandchildren, sister LaTonya Moore, a nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to follow at 6 p.m. with Elder Franklin Brown officiating. Due to Covid-19 the family respectfully asks that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Mr. Moore will lie-in-repose on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 12-5 at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com
