1/1
Victor Donnell Moore Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Donnell Moore Sr

Victor Donnell Moore Sr went home to be with the Lord on October 17, 2020. He was born June 4, 1957 In San Antonio Texas.

He was preceded In death by his father James Moore and mother Betty Moore and close cousin Paul Kirk.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving devoted sons Victor D Moore and Davon K Moore, 6 grandchildren, sister LaTonya Moore, a nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to follow at 6 p.m. with Elder Franklin Brown officiating. Due to Covid-19 the family respectfully asks that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. Mr. Moore will lie-in-repose on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 12-5 at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unity Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved