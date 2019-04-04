|
Victor Johnson
Knoxville, TN
Victor Johnson went home to be with the Lord, March 31, 2019. Born January 3, 1979 to Judy Johnson and Victor Moore.
He leaves to celebrate his life, parents, Judy Johnson and Victor Moore; daughters, Victasia and Pamela Johnson; siblings, brother, Eugene Johnson; sisters, Domnic and Ocean Johnson and Lachia Moore.
Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Payne Avenue Baptist Church, 2714 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue; homegoing service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Richard Brown, Officiating.
Interment New Gray Cemetery
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019