Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Payne Avenue Baptist Church
2714 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Payne Avenue Baptist Church
2714 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue
Victor Johnson


1979 - 2019
Victor Johnson Obituary
Victor Johnson

Knoxville, TN

Victor Johnson went home to be with the Lord, March 31, 2019. Born January 3, 1979 to Judy Johnson and Victor Moore.

He leaves to celebrate his life, parents, Judy Johnson and Victor Moore; daughters, Victasia and Pamela Johnson; siblings, brother, Eugene Johnson; sisters, Domnic and Ocean Johnson and Lachia Moore.

Family will receive friends, 11:00-12:00 noon, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Payne Avenue Baptist Church, 2714 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue; homegoing service, 12:00 noon, Rev. Richard Brown, Officiating.

Interment New Gray Cemetery

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019
