Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Victor Stroup Obituary
Victor Stroup

Knoville - Victor "Vick" Francis Stroup, age 66 of Knoxville, passed away June 25, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Member of Grace Baptist Church. Vick was a veteran with Special Ops serving with the Army, Navy and Air Force. Preceded in death by his father, Bob Stroup. Survived by his wife, Betsy Stroup; mother, Norma Stroup; brothers, David (Penny) Stroup and Bobby Stroup; sister, Becky (Jeff) Frank and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday at Grace Baptist Church from 4:00 to 5:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019
