|
|
Victor Tennery
Oak Ridge - Victor (Vic) Tennery of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10th at the age of 87 in Avon, Indiana surrounded by family and friends from complications relating to throat surgery. Vic was born on 6-20-1932 in Pana, Illinois to Joseph and Louise (Billet) Tennery. He had one older brother Richard Tennery who is now deceased. He grew up and spent most of his life prior to college in Findley Illinois. Vic earned a BS degree from the University of Illinois in Ceramic Engineering at Champaign Urbana in 1954. He went on to earn his PhD and MS degrees in Ceramic Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1959 and 1955 respectively. During his school years Vic was in the ROTC and he went active duty in the army signal corps and was commissioned as a first lieutenant after completing his master degree. He spent two years in the army before he was offered a fellowship which allowed him to go on to complete his PHD at Illinois. After Vic received his PHD he worked in private industry for several years before returning to the University of Illinois where he taught ceramic engineering and became a full professor in six years. In this same period Vic met Joyce (Lovell) in a strawberry patch in Illinois and it was love at first sight, They married in 1961 and had two daughters Regina and Carol. Vic eventually ended up in Oak Ridge Tennessee where he spent most of his professional career working at ORNL in various capacities. Vic had many accomplishments in his professional career with many papers, publications, and patents, but perhaps the most significant is his involvement in what became known as the HTML or High Temperature Materials Laboratory in Oak Ridge. He was deeply involved in the creation of the HTML and then he ended up being the director of the HTML for 15 years before his retirement in1995. His professional highlight was in 1992 when then-President George H. W. Bush participated in a signing ceremony in front of the HTML that involved ORNL and Coors (ceramic). This facilitated an agreement which would lead to Coors building a new ceramic manufacturing plant in Oak Ridge's Commerce Park. After the signing Vic was able to give President Bush a tour of the HTML facility. His ORNL career included research on advanced breeder and gas cooked reactor fuels, the carbon thermal insulation used in all U.S. isotopic powered satellites, conducting the first industrial energy conservation program at ORNL. He was later appointed by DOE to oversee an international effort on the application of structural ceramics in advanced engines. Vic was an emeritus member and fellow of the American Ceramic Society, recipient of the Greaves Walker Award and the National Institute of Ceramic Engineers and served as a member of the Board of the Technology Accreditation Commission. He authored numerous research publications and patents. Vic was a member of Central Baptist Church for over 40 years in Oak Ridge Tennessee. He enjoyed photography, birdwatching, collecting timepieces, bicycling (well into his 80s), continued education through ORICL, Friends of ORNL, yard work, and his beloved cat, Fluffy. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Louise (Billet) Tennery; his beloved wife of 41 years, Joyce (Lovell) Tennery, and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his two daughters, Regina Brooks, husband Doug, of Brownsburg, IN, Carol Gardiner (deceased husband David), of Fairfax, VA; grandchildren Nathan Brooks of Berkeley, California, Aaron Brooks of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lauren Gardiner of Fairfax, Virginia, and David Gardiner III of San Jose, California; Niece, Patricia Tennery, Effingham, IL.
The family will have a memorial service at Central Baptist Church, Oak Ridge Tennessee at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019