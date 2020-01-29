|
Victoria Crosetti
Knoxville - Victoria "Vicky" S. Crosetti passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2020 in Knoxville. She was born on January 26, 1953 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late William and Catherine Joann Krishock. The Krishock family moved in 1963 to the Jamestown, New York area, where Vicky graduated in 1970 from Maple Grove Jr.-Sr. High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1974 from Niagara University and an Associate of Science in Veterinary Technology from Columbia State Community College.
For more than 25 years until her death, Vicky lived in Knoxville, where she was recognized throughout the community for her work on behalf of animals and pets. She served as the Executive Director of the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley and was a vocal advocate before state, county and city governments for improving animal welfare. In 2006 the Knoxville-Knox County Citizens Action Committee (CAC) awarded Vicky a certificate of appreciation for her "dedication, care and advocacy for Katrina evacuee pets and their people."
An avid reader, Vicky also loved gardening and baking. Even in her final years when she was ill, she managed to pursue those passions.
Vicky is survived by her five siblings, Roberta Watts, of Lebanon, PA., Kathleen Stone, of Jacksonville, FL., Daniel Krishock, of Houston, TX., David Krishock, of Asheville, NC., and Patrick Krishock, of Austin, TX.
The family will organize a Celebration of Vicky's Life in Knoxville later. Memorials may be made in Vicky's memory to the PAWS Program, Knox County Office on Aging, P.O. Box 51650, Knoxville, TN 37950 (www.knoxseniors.org/paws) or Animals 24-7, P.O. Box 101, Greenbank, WA 98253 (animals.24-7.org). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
