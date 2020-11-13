Victoria Elizabeth "Tori Mitchell" Furst
Victoria Elizabeth "Tori Mitchell" Furst, age 28, of Dandridge, passed away November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by: granddaddy, Robin Hale, poppy, George T. Mitchell, G.G. Elizabeth Nichols and best friend and confidant, Cathy Hayes Kane. Tori was a member and sang in the choir at Church Street United Methodist Church, she excelled academically and received her master's degree of accounting at St. Leo's college.
She is survived by husband, Brian Furst; children, Oliver and Emma Furst; parents Libby Hale and Tom Mitchell (Scarlett Sharpe); grandmothers, Pat Hale and Marilyn Mitchell; cousins, Cameron and Alyssa Hale; uncle, Russell Hale; aunts, Melissa Hale, Denise Mitchell, and Toni Nelson.
The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Saturday with Funeral service to follow at 6 PM., Pastor Bo Mackey officiating. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (865-577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com