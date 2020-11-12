1/1
Victoria Jean Deplae
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria Jean Deplae

Knoxville - Victoria Jean Deplae, age 73, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was retired from Walmart and former employee of Dollar Tree. Preceded in death by son, Orbra Esdon Smith. Survived by caregiver and companion, Robert Seavers; daughter and son-in-law, Tammi and Gaylon Gora. The family will receive friends from 1:30 - 2:30 pm Monday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr. The interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved