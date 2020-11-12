Victoria Jean Deplae
Knoxville - Victoria Jean Deplae, age 73, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was retired from Walmart and former employee of Dollar Tree. Preceded in death by son, Orbra Esdon Smith. Survived by caregiver and companion, Robert Seavers; daughter and son-in-law, Tammi and Gaylon Gora. The family will receive friends from 1:30 - 2:30 pm Monday with the funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr. The interment will follow in Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com