Victoria Marie Mejia
Andersonville - Victoria Marie Mejia - age 56 of Andersonville, passed away January 20, 2020. She was a loving mother, aunt and sister. Victoria had a great love for her animals and would help anyone in need.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Couples Hamer. Victoria is survived by her father, James Hamer of Theodosia, Missouri; cousins, Joseph Brozil and Lisa Pape.
At Victoria's wishes there will be no services. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Victoria Majia. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020