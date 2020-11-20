1/1
Vincent Deante "Vee" Edkis
Vincent Deante "Vee" Edkis

Knoxville - Vincent Deante Edkis "Vee", age 29, departed this life, November 15, 2020. Born in Knoxville, TN, Vincent was a graduate of Austin East High School, class of 2009. He leaves to cherish his memories, children Kaelani Denise Edkis, future son to be, Vincent Deante Edkis Jr., parents; Glinda Edkis, Vincent Williams, and Aaron Tate, grandparents; Edna Easterly, Rosa Lee Edkis, and Patricia Tate, brothers, Cheron, Levontae, Cameron, Aaron, and Dion, sisters; Jana, Shante, De'shanai, Kalen, Torene, Arronica, Yasmin, Jasmin, Britain, and Arronice, aunt, LaQuice Siler, uncle, Donald Stinson, 6 nephews, 9 nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends to include the mothers of his children; Anissa Badgett and Manshaywna Lee. The family will have a private Celebration of life service to be held Sunday November 29th 2020. In lieu of flowers, online donations and condolences can be made at https://gf.me/u/y8vkc8




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
