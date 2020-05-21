|
|
Vincent Hicks
Lenoir City - Vincent Hicks age 59 of Graceville, FL formerly of Lenoir City, passed away May 16, 2020 at his home. Vince was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a graduate of Lenoir City High School. He was a lifetime member of I.U.O.E. Local #101. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Carol Hicks; brother, Danny Hicks; niece, Stephanie Paige Kagley, as well as his mother-in-law, Lucille DeWitt. Vince is survived by his wife, Cheryl Dewitt Hicks; sons, Adam (Jen) and Tyson (Abigail); granddaughters, Chloe and Keeli; sisters, Charlotte Hicks, Kathy Kagley (Tony), and Diane Link (Brian); father-in-law, Buford DeWitt; brother-in-law, Darrol DeWitt; sisters-in-law, Julia Bunch (David), Cindy Patrick (John); many nieces and nephews that Vince loved dearly. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 23rd at Click Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Dean Bandy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or an Austism Support Group of your choice. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. wwwclickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2020