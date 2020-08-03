Vincent Reigle
Knoxville - Vincent Earl Reigle, Jr. - age 80 of Knoxville, TN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Vincent was born on March 19, 1940 in Culpeper, VA, to Vincent Earl Reigle, Sr. and Evelyn Yancey (Compton) Reigle, and was the eldest of their twelve children. On August 18, 1961, he married the love of his life, Kathleen Ann (Lucas) Reigle. He was a devoted, loyal and loving husband to her for 58 beautiful years. He was a hard-working provider and loving father to their four children, Steven Reigle, Lisa (Reigle) Davis, Selina (Reigle) Hickman and Robert Reigle. Vincent was also a loving grandfather to his thirteen grandchildren whom he enjoyed spending time with working on projects and telling them exciting stories of his childhood. Vincent was a furniture finisher/painter for the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. for 34 years. Some of his favorite pastimes were reading, working daily in his yard, restoring things to their previous state of beauty, and sitting on his porch listening to the birds sing. He always referred to the singing birds as "God's orchestra". Vincent got saved at Faith Baptist Church in White Plains, MD under Pastor Norris Ward on Easter Sunday, 1981. He served the Lord at that church as a greeter, usher, trustee, deacon, active soul winner, preacher in the Nursing Home Ministry, construction worker on church building and was a Jr. Boy's Sunday School Teacher for over ten years. Vincent and Kathleen moved to Knoxville, TN in 2004 and attended Temple Baptist Church in Powell, TN under Pastor Clarence Sexton. Vincent was a greeter, deacon and usher. He was dedicated to the Sunshine Ministry and the Echo Ridge Retirement Center Ministry. Vincent loved the Lord and would rise early every morning to read his Bible and daily devotional. Vincent Earl Reigle, Jr. was truly loved and will be immensely missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by parents and brothers, Walter, Edwin, Clifford, George, Asa and Arthur Reigle. Survived by Kathleen Ann Reigle; children, Steven (Diane) Reigle, Lisa (Robert) Davis, Selina (Terry) Hickman, and Robert Reigle; grandchildren, Elise Riegle, Nehemiah (Carissa) Davis, Nicolas Davis, Nathan (Hannah) Davis, Leah (Hunter) Long, Anthony Reigle, Vincent Hickman, Vaughn Hickman, Stephanie Reigle, Lucas Hickman, Joshua Reigle, Naomi Davis and Anthony (Makayla) Koscinski; brothers, Albert (Harriet), Stewart, and Charles (Tish) Reigle; and sisters, Evelyn (Harris) Kackley and Violet (Kash) Saleh. The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:00 PM Saturday, August 8, 2020, in the Curtis Hutson Auditorium at Temple Baptist Church in Powell with the funeral service at 12:00 PM with Dr. Clarence Sexton officiating. Following the service, there will be a procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for the interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com