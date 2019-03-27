|
|
Viola Carr Culbert
Knoxville, TN
Culbert, Viola Carr, age 94, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was a member of Day Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her
husband Everett Culbert; sons Billy Joe Culbert and Theodore Lee Culbert. She leaves behind her daughter Barbara Culbert; son Everett Culbert, Jr.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Ronald Burress and Rev. John Seiber officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Thursday, March 28, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on (Lyons View Pike) for a 2:00 pm graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019