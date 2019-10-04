Services
Lenoir City - Viola Coates Morgan - age 89 of Lenoir City passed Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was a member of West Broadway Baptist Church and retired from Scovill.

Viola was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Arless J. Morgan, Sr.; son, Arless J. Morgan, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Ailene and Raymond Johnson; parents, Melvin and Trixie Lee Coates; brothers: Gordon, Maurice, Raymond and Cecil Coates; sisters, Margaret Skidmore and Ailene Coates

Survived by her: children and spouses: Phylis and Paul Roberts, Connie and Terry Williams, Sandy and Richard Rohde, Bobby and Tammy Morgan; grandchildren: Kristin (Scott) Carroll, Paula Roberts, Randy (Laura) Johnson, Travis Williams and Kaitlin, J. R., Josh, A. J. and Laura Morgan, Joshua (Teresa) Ward; great grandchildren: Savannah and Maleah Roberts, Ben, Karlee and Alyssa Carroll, Kaylee and Abigail Johnson, Noah and Chase Ward, Tyler Brock, along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3p.m. Saturday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Bob Gamble officiating. Family and friends will proceed to the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment. The family would like to express a special thank you to: River Grove Health and Rehab (Harmony Unit) and UT Hospice for their care and support. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
