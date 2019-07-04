|
Viola "Ruth" Sutton
Lenoir City - Viola "Ruth" Sutton age 82 of Lenoir City passed away on July 2, 2019. Ruth was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a seamstress who also enjoyed making quilts. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Leon V. Sutton; parents, Floyd and Frances Morgan; daughter-in-law, Pam Sutton; siblings: Stanley Morgan, Lynn Morgan, Betty "Blondie" Morgan and Danny Morgan. Survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Rick Sutton, and Charles Sutton; grandchildren, Jason Sutton, Clinton Sutton and wife, Jennifer, and Preston Sutton, and great grandchildren (twin girls), Shelby and Bailey Sutton; great-granddaughter, Mikayla Evanush; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Patricia Morgan; sisters, Wilma "Cookie" Morgan and Ellen Adams, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in the South Holston Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 4, 2019