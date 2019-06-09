Services
Knoxville - Violet Olivia (Atkins) Hargreaves, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Violet was born on April 10, 1937. She is survived by her husband, Sherwood (Bud) Hargreaves, her sons, Mark (Andrea) of Flower Mound, Texas, as Glenn (Sissie) of Franklin, Tennessee. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Hargreaves of Flower Mound, Texas, and Megan and Matt Hargreaves of Franklin, Tennessee. Violet had a sweet and generous spirit and was loved by everyone she met. She was an avid reader and could talk to you about any current movie, TV show, or current event! In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the or the . Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 22 from 1-2pm with a short memorial service to follow at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN. The family will have a private burial.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019
