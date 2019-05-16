|
Violet McDonald Millsaps
Philadelphia, TN
Violet McDonald Millsaps - age 71 of Philadelphia passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Violet loved being with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest McDonald and Grace McDonald; son, James Millsaps; brothers, Gene McDonald and Junior McDonald and infant brother, Wayne McDonald; infant sister, Evelyn McDonald and father-in-law Ben Millsaps; aunt, Frances Rymer. Survived by her husband, Ralph Millsaps; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Doug Jenkins; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Evelyn Millsaps; grandchildren, Cheyenne Jenkins, Tiffany Hendrix, Heather Leeper, and Buddy Jenkins; 5 great-grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Melvin Sheehan; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Tonya McDonald; mother-in-law, Bernice Millsaps; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harold Millsaps, Debbie and Mike Miller, Frances and Dennis Britton, and Lynn McDonald; aunts, Edith Huff, Frances Rymer and Betty Castill; many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gary Cook officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Friday morning at Corinth Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019