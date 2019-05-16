Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Corinth Cemetery
Loudon, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Millsaps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet McDonald Millsaps

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Violet McDonald Millsaps Obituary
Violet McDonald Millsaps

Philadelphia, TN

Violet McDonald Millsaps - age 71 of Philadelphia passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Violet loved being with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest McDonald and Grace McDonald; son, James Millsaps; brothers, Gene McDonald and Junior McDonald and infant brother, Wayne McDonald; infant sister, Evelyn McDonald and father-in-law Ben Millsaps; aunt, Frances Rymer. Survived by her husband, Ralph Millsaps; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Doug Jenkins; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie and Evelyn Millsaps; grandchildren, Cheyenne Jenkins, Tiffany Hendrix, Heather Leeper, and Buddy Jenkins; 5 great-grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Melvin Sheehan; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Tonya McDonald; mother-in-law, Bernice Millsaps; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harold Millsaps, Debbie and Mike Miller, Frances and Dennis Britton, and Lynn McDonald; aunts, Edith Huff, Frances Rymer and Betty Castill; many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Gary Cook officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Friday morning at Corinth Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now