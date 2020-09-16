Violetha Charlene Ervin CreswellKnoxville - Mrs. Violetha Charlene Ervin Creswell- of Knoxville departed this life on September 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Father, Charles Ervin, Mother, Mary (Peeler) Ervin, Sons, Rodney Creswell, John H. Creswell Jr. She is survived by Sons, Kenzil and Brian Creswell, Daughter Marinita Creswell, 14 Grandchildren, 31 Great- Grandchildren, Brothers, Harry and Harold Ervin, Sister, Rosa Davis, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12-1 with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1 at the Unity Mortyary Chapel with Pastor Bruce Dunlap officiating. The final resting place will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery immediately following the service. Mrs. Creswell will lie-in-state on Friday September 18, 2020 from 12-5p.m at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. Due to the Covid-19, the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that masks me worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.