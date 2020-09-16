1/1
Violetha Charlene Ervin Creswell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violetha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violetha Charlene Ervin Creswell

Knoxville - Mrs. Violetha Charlene Ervin Creswell- of Knoxville departed this life on September 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Father, Charles Ervin, Mother, Mary (Peeler) Ervin, Sons, Rodney Creswell, John H. Creswell Jr. She is survived by Sons, Kenzil and Brian Creswell, Daughter Marinita Creswell, 14 Grandchildren, 31 Great- Grandchildren, Brothers, Harry and Harold Ervin, Sister, Rosa Davis, nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12-1 with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1 at the Unity Mortyary Chapel with Pastor Bruce Dunlap officiating. The final resting place will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery immediately following the service. Mrs. Creswell will lie-in-state on Friday September 18, 2020 from 12-5p.m at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. Due to the Covid-19, the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that masks me worn and social distancing be practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Unity Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maavataa Joseph
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved