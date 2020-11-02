Vira Lou Hagaman Dalton
Knoxville - Vira Lou Hagaman Dalton was welcomed into her heavenly home on November 1, 2020. Lou suffered a stroke on October 9th after 89 years of a vibrant, active life. She spent her life making the world a more beautiful place. She provided fresh altar flowers for her church for nearly 20 years, many picked from her own yard. She played piano for more than 50 years at three different churches. She led children's choirs and youth groups at Vestal United Methodist Church. She made beautiful clothes and quilts, decorated cakes, and sewed intricate needlework. She gardened and canned, cooked and baked.
In addition to making beautiful things, Lou invested in people. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, William (Bill) Dalton. They had just celebrated their anniversary on June 23, 2020. Lou and Bill had four children: Lou Ann, married to Harold Taylor; Michael Dalton, married to Bobbie; Darrell Dalton and Barbara; and Jana, married to Chuck Spicka.
Loved by her children and their spouses she was also known as Grandma, GG, and Gma to Ben Taylor and wife Angela, Tom Taylor and wife Amy, Chelsi Ellis and husband Josh, Salem Spicka and Charis Spicka. Great grandchildren are: Benjamin and Ethan Taylor; Kaydance, Paiton, and Lexi Taylor; Dara and Aida Ellis. Special additions to our family Chris, Missy, Gabby Seay and Isaiah, Mia, Emma.
Known as prayer warriors, Lou and Bill had a long standing reputation of praying for their family and church family. She loved both her family and St Mark's God family and was dearly loved by them.
Lou was the youngest of four, born on July 30, 1931, to Dexter and Ruth Hagaman. She is survived by her sister Clara Hagaman, 96, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers, CD and Gene Hagaman. She graduated Young High School where she played in the band and orchestra. Lou began playing piano at age 6 and played all her life either for her family or in church. She retired from playing at church at age 88.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 3359 Louisville Rd., Louisville, TN 37777. Family will receive condolences at 1:00pm with Service to follow at 2:00pm.
Family will receive friends in the Chapel at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920 on November 9, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a Graveside Service immediately following. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
