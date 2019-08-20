Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
4500 Woodlawn Pike
Virgie Owen

Virgie Owen Obituary
Virgie Owen

South Knoxville - Virgie Owen, age 90 of South Knoxville, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a long-time member of Woodlawn Christian Church where she enjoyed faithfully visiting the shut-ins until this past fall. Virgie was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. She was a member of the South Knoxville Gardening Club and the Lift Group.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Mac Owen and daughter, Vicky Riggs. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws, Cindy and Bill Huff, Terry and Bob Nieporte; son-in-law, Jim Riggs; grandchildren, Michael Huff, Tonya Thomas, Jeremy (Katheryne) Nix, Brian (Karalee) Nix, Jessica Gibson, Kevin (Lindsey) Riggs, Sarah (Chris) Pickwell, Kristin Riggs, Mackenzie (Andrew) Spence; great grandchildren, Savannah, Hunter, and Owen Huff, Dylan, Blake and Nathaniel Thomas, Jacob Merchant, Joshua, Minna, and Miriam Nix and sister, Alice Hite.

A Visitation will be held in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with a service to follow in the Chapel officiated by Dean Davis and Dwayne Curry. Family and Friends will meet at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 9:45 for a 10:00am Graveside Service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
