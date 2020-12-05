Virgil F. "Hack" Hackworth



Knoxville - Virgil F. Hackworth (Hack), age 78, of the Hardin Valley Community passed away Friday morning, December 4, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital.



Hack was a member of Smith Grove Missionary Baptist Church. At church, he enjoyed singing in the choir and passing out Juicy Fruit to everyone. He lived in Hardin Valley all his life and graduated Karns High School. He worked for Y-12 as an Oiler for 25 years and was a member of the Local 480 International Association of Machinists. Hack was also a master barber by trade in Hardin Valley for over 60 years. He was a friend to everyone and never met a stranger. He always had a funny story to tell no matter who you were.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 30 years, Pansy Hackworth; parents, Homer Roy and Ethel Marie Hackworth; stepfather, Ben Chambers; Siblings Edwin Hackworth; Naomi Tony; Joseph Roy Hackworth; Clara Rice; and Marie Hackworth



Hack is survived by his children, Darrell Hackworth (Janet), Danny Hackworth (Karen), Margie Moore (Kurt), Karla Hackworth (Becky), Ellie Rogers (Marcus); 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Wilma Gouge; brothers, Vernon Hackworth (Carolyn), and James Hackworth; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, DJ Sims, Ray Sims, & Kaye Yarnell.



The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Monday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with services to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Hackworth officiating.



To honor Hack, for those who would like to drive by, his body will lie in state from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Yarnell Barber Shop.



Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Marietta Cemetery for graveside services.









